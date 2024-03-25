Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,253,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO opened at $61.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.98. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

