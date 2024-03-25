Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,728 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,866,000 after acquiring an additional 100,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,013,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NOBL opened at $99.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average of $92.58. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

