Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,037 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 77.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

NYSE RQI opened at $11.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

