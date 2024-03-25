Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,022 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,594 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after buying an additional 2,041,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after acquiring an additional 387,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,217,000 after purchasing an additional 186,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,855,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,448,000 after purchasing an additional 98,117 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CLF opened at $21.26 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $553,811.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,275.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,793,917.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

