Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 14,960 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,960 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of JELD-WEN worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $20.54 on Monday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $1,036,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 814,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,751.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 814,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,751.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304,558 shares in the company, valued at $8,634,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,000 shares of company stock worth $2,698,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

