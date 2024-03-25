Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 3,621 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,983,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.70.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $55.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $78.24.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 104.85%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

