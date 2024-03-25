Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 694 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2,269.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after purchasing an additional 883,099 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,472,000 after purchasing an additional 785,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,415,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46,715.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,929,000 after buying an additional 617,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after buying an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ICVT opened at $79.27 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.81.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.