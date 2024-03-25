NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.55.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

NICE stock opened at $261.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.32. NICE has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $262.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in NICE by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in NICE by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of NICE by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NICE by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

