NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Signify Wealth grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 2,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 51,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,365,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $942.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $743.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $258.50 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

