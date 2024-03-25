NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA stock opened at $942.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $743.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $258.50 and a 52 week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

