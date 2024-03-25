NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lifted by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,884 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 4.5% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Signify Wealth grew its position in NVIDIA by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 2,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 51,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,365,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $942.89 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $258.50 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $743.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

