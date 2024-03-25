ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORIC. Wedbush upped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $937.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.04.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,344.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 651,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 606,446 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 602.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

