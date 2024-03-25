Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,011,000 after purchasing an additional 236,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $99.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Get Our Latest Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.