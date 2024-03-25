Parkit Enterprise Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (CVE:PKT)

Get Parkit Enterprise alerts:

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Parkit Enterprise in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Parkit Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkit Enterprise’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$5.83 million for the quarter. Parkit Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 21.29%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$0.60 to C$0.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$0.70 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PKT stock opened at C$0.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$145.85 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.10. Parkit Enterprise has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.90, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.61.

About Parkit Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.