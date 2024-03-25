Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Parsons were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 45.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after purchasing an additional 216,326 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSN. Truist Financial increased their price target on Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Parsons stock opened at $82.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

