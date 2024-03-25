Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 423 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.3% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,893 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 589.3% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,277 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $428.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $408.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.05 and a fifty-two week high of $430.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.