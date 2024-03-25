Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) Critical Analysis

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pfizer and Inhibitor Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfizer 0 11 6 0 2.35 Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pfizer presently has a consensus price target of $36.88, suggesting a potential upside of 34.78%. Given Pfizer’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pfizer is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfizer $58.50 billion 2.65 $2.12 billion $0.36 76.00 Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A $12.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares Pfizer and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pfizer has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Pfizer and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfizer 3.62% 10.88% 4.91% Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A 141.81% 98.65%

Volatility & Risk

Pfizer has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Pfizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pfizer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pfizer beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands. It also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Litfulo, Velsipity, and Cibinqo brands; amyloidosis, hemophilia, endocrine diseases, and sickle cell disease under the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX, Somavert, Ngenla, and Genotropin brands; sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, and Panzyga brands; and biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Bosulif, Mektovi, Padcev, Adcetris, Talzenna, Tukysa, Elrexfio, Tivdak, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands. In addition, the company involved in the contract manufacturing business. It serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, individual provider offices, retail pharmacies, and integrated delivery systems. The company has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Astellas Pharma US, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and BioNTech SE. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

