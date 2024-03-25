Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,201,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,192 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $207,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $90.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

