Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 30,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.48.

Alphabet stock opened at $150.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.83. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.74 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

