Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 29 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 1,549 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $942.89 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $258.50 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $743.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.