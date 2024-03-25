PotCoin (POT) Price Down 45.6% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 40.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $89.23 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 45.6% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00133582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009013 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001492 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

