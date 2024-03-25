Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,407 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $528,736,000 after purchasing an additional 179,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,320,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $514,289,000 after purchasing an additional 206,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,396 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $194.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.84 and a 1-year high of $195.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.08 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

