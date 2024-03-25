Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS USMV opened at $82.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.06. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.