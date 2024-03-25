Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,443 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.81 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.90.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
