Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 449 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $5,815,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in KLA by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $710.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $652.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $729.15.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $637.89.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

