Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,605,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,920,000. Act Two Investors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 533,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $107,161,000 after purchasing an additional 69,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $244.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.26. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $264.26. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

