Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 434,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,276,911. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $159.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.63. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $134.17 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

