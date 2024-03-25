Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.4 %

ICE stock opened at $136.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.57 and its 200 day moving average is $121.51. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $95.66 and a one year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,742.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,742.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.