Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,590 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $142.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.00. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $148.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

