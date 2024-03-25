Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,578 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $106.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.