Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,232 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,602,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,423,000 after purchasing an additional 148,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $1,823,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

