Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,348 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $401,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after buying an additional 6,882,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,327,000 after buying an additional 4,774,697 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,309,000 after buying an additional 3,031,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.17 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

