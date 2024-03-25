Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,210 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.2 %

WY stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,773 shares of company stock worth $1,449,278. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.