Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $209,000 in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merlin Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Ferrari by 2.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Ferrari stock opened at $433.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $390.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.18. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $261.26 and a 52 week high of $435.53.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

