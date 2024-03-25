Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 827 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,760,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,801,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,838,000 after buying an additional 21,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after buying an additional 348,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,594,000 after buying an additional 49,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,140,000 after buying an additional 1,252,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $215.47 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $267.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.63 and a 200-day moving average of $222.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.03%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

