Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $227,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $205.07 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $210.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

