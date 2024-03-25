Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $248,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,351.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RCL opened at $136.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $137.44.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

