Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $297,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 17,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $103.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $111.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.09.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

