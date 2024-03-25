Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $303,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,374 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,391 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $303,596.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 653,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,495,857.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,562 shares of company stock valued at $22,681,258 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $85.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.28, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.89. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

