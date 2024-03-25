Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $308,000 in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,046,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 25,236 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $671,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,277,000 after buying an additional 593,096 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $31.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.