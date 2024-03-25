Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global stock opened at $57.86 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

