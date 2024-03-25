Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,367 shares of company stock worth $38,579,641 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.0 %

FI stock opened at $156.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $157.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.51.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.