Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,438,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $173,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 72,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $12,186,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,303,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,121,869 shares of company stock worth $160,298,641 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $167.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.96.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

