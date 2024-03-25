Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 833 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $5,264,000. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,244 shares of company stock worth $58,930,611. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $322.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.01 and a 52-week high of $327.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.43.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

