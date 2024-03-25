Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $176.41 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $178.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

