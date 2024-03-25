Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 23,826 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 60,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,552,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $224.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.80. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $227.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.