Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SKYY opened at $96.08 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average of $84.55.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

