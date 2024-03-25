Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. State of Wyoming raised its position in State Street by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. UBS Group raised their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STT opened at $75.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.59. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $81.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

