Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,689 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 38,530 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $5,583,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $2.74 on Monday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $185.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of -0.66.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $53,240.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,674 shares of company stock worth $378,754. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMLX. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

