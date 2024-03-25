Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 560 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 30.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,766,000 after purchasing an additional 364,128 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1,083.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,205,000 after purchasing an additional 321,981 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IT stock opened at $479.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $486.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.38.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

